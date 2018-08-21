BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.04 ($76.18).

BNP opened at €62.45 ($70.97) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

