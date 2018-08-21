BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,431 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 72.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

AeroVironment stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $266,228.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.