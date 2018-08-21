BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,282 Shares of Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gannett were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Gannett by 32.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GCI opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

GCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

