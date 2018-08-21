BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $303,000 Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 176.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

