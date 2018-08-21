Bloom Energy (BE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. Cowen assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $22.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995 over the last three months.

About Bloom Energy

There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.