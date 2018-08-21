Bloom Energy (BE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. Cowen assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.
Shares of BE opened at $22.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $29.88.
About Bloom Energy
There is no company description available for Bloom Energy Corp.
