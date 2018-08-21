Bloom Energy (BE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.42 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 10 L. New acquired 1,333,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr acquired 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,346,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,995 in the last quarter.

