BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin and Binance. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $456,907.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,847,753 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

