BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $475.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

