Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.47

Media headlines about Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8066451096752 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE BME traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,628. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.