BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Insider Sandeep Chennakeshu Sells 183,314 Shares

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) insider Sandeep Chennakeshu sold 183,314 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.09, for a total transaction of C$1,849,638.26.

TSE BB traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,034. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$18.14.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.