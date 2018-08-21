BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
NYSE BJ opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $27.46.
Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.
About BJs Wholesale Club
Beacon Holding Inc operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.