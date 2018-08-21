BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen Sells 10,000 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $656,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,098.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noah A. Elbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Noah A. Elbogen sold 5,126 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $287,056.00.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,129,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $28,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 305,023 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 434.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after buying an additional 313,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

