Bitdeal Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitdeal coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $270,948.00 and $118.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00857113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002505 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012469 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012538 BTC.

About Bitdeal

Bitdeal (BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

