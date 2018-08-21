Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $5.36 million and $14,206.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000106 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001625 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000952 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,178,938 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.