BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.28.

BMRN opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $201,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 31,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,145,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,874 shares of company stock worth $6,259,566. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

