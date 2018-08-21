BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.28.

BMRN opened at $99.03 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $201,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,874 shares of company stock worth $6,259,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

