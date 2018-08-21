Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

“We are updating our BHVN model after the company recently reported its 2Q18 results and filed its 10-Q. We are not making any substantial changes to our model and are maintaining our DCF-based price target at $43, which represents ~20% upside potential from current levels. As we noted recently (see here), we believe the pullback from recent highs affords an opportunity to buy the stock ahead of upcoming data-related events in 4Q18.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.35. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

In related news, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 104,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $3,783,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,479,071. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 166.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,354,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after buying an additional 846,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734,401 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 298.8% in the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 851,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 637,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 158.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 186,274 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 153,943 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

