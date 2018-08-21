Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $425.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $385.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $344.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

