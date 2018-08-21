BidaskClub Upgrades MGE Energy (MGEE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.28.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.