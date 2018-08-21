BidaskClub Lowers FireEye (FEYE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.49.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.42 on Friday. FireEye has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $46,286.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,521 shares of company stock valued at $567,189. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 166.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 946.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $131,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 56.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.