BidaskClub Downgrades Qiwi (QIWI) to Strong Sell

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

QIWI stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.74. Qiwi has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.70 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

