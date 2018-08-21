BidaskClub Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVAX. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dynavax Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.67. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $832.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

