Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $294,763.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $294,763.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00270718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00147695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034036 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,250,144 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

