Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.21 Million

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $60.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.99 million to $63.61 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $256.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $257.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $278.12 million to $290.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

In related news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $148,896.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $82,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. 5,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,489. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.85.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

