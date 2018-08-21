Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.55

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 4957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $82,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,310,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after acquiring an additional 557,638 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,666,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 78,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

