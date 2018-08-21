Belden Inc. (BDC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.23. Belden has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price objective on Belden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

