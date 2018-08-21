Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $87,368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $75,520,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 414,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $253.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,837. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

