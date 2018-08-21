Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.76 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.41.

BABA stock opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

