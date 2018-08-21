Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,077,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 134,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 110,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

