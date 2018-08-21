BBT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000. Comcast comprises 2.5% of BBT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

