BBA Aviation plc (BBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 360 ($4.60).

BBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.73) in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 382 ($4.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Get BBA Aviation alerts:

Shares of BBA Aviation stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 290 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 370.40 ($4.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £40,415.55 ($51,662.47).

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.