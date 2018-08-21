Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH comprises 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

