Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $1.52 Million in NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. NRG Energy makes up 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,074,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 145,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,344,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,002,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,177,000 after purchasing an additional 937,092 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 508,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,030,000.

NYSE NRG opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $305,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

