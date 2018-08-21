Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

