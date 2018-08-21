Basf (BAS) Given a €87.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($102.39) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.36 ($110.64).

ETR:BAS opened at €78.91 ($89.67) on Monday. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($112.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

