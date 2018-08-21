Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $357.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 194,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,519,200.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

