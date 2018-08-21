Barnes & Noble (BKS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barnes & Noble earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4847826915195 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKS remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,254. The firm has a market cap of $436.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Barnes & Noble has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Barnes & Noble had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $786.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Barnes & Noble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.