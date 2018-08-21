Banner Co. (BANR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Banner were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Banner by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banner by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banner by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $4,085,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Banner by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

BANR stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

