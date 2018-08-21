Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $147.06 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Teleflex worth $147,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $293.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $240.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.70 and a 12-month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total value of $383,315.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,804.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,634,514.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,990,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,863. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

