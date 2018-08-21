Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 501,431 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,359,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 612,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock remained flat at $$52.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,369. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.