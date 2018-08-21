Bank of Montreal Can Invests $852,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 213.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.85.

