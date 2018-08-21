Bank of Montreal Can Has $815,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.2099 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

