Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Raised by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

