Bancorp (TBBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $565.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.51 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.61%. analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.