Bancolombia (CIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
