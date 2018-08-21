Bancolombia (CIB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at about $200,840,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,553,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 68.8% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,752,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 714,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 56.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,836,000 after buying an additional 461,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 962,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

