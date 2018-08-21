BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.05 on September 10th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Shares of BDORY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDORY shares. ValuEngine lowered BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

