Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Receives €7.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.32 ($8.32).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €6.65 ($7.56). The company had a trading volume of 49,660,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,350,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

