Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHGE. B. Riley raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.74. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

