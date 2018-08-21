Bailard Inc. Invests $510,000 in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane W. Mccahon sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $387,679.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $106,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,018 shares of company stock worth $4,289,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of TDS opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

