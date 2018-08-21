Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PES. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PES stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.90.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million. equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

